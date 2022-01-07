JustInvest LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $574.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

