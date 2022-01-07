KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,630.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 661,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

