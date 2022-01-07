Kava Price Up 12.5% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $670.58 million and $132.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00010929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00210058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00470650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00085515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,436,912 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.