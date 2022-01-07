Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

