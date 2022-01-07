Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. US Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

