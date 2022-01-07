Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.58), with a volume of 220307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £442.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

