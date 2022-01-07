Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE KW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 313,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.