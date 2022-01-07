Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $89,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

