Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €90.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.50 ($102.84).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.91 ($85.13) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €80.61 and its 200-day moving average is €76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.