Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 56,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.13. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

