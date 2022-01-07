Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.
About Kerry Properties
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.