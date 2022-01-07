Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.