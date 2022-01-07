Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

