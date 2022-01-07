Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,421 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

