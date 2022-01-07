Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $188,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,333 shares of company stock worth $10,107,482 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

