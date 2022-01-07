Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,010 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.77 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

