Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,699 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.