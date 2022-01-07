Keybank National Association OH Sells 558 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $661.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.