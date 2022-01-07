Keybank National Association OH Sells 852 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 101.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

