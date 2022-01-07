Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

NYSE:HLT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.