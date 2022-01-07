KeyCorp Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

