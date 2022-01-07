KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

