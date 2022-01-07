Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.