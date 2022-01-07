KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) One Day Volume Tops $1,037.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $83.60 million and $1,037.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

