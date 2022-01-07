Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

