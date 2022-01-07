KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

