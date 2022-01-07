Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.06 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00362165 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

