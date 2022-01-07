KLK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $514.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

