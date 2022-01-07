KLK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

