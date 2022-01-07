KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,247 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $346.41 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.