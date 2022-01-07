Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNCAY. Mizuho lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $$9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.97. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.