Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.77

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 7092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

