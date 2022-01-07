Krios Market Cap Hits $940,261.46 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 112.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 148% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $940,261.46 and $322.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00090449 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.71 or 0.00517980 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.