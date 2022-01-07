Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.21

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 47127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

