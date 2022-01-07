Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,853 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

