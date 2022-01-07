Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KUKE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

