Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.