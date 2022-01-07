Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

