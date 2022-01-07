Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Up 1.3%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.68. 27,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 20,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

