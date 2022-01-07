L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.09.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $342.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

