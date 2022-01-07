L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

