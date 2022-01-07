L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,407,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 231,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ROP opened at $471.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.