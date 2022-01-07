L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,407,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 231,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

NYSE:ROP opened at $471.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.