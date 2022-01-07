L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

