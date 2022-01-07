L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 8,053 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

