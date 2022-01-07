L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

MRNA opened at $216.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

