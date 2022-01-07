L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. 1,797,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,110. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

