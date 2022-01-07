Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $701.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

