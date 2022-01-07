Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $701.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.97.
In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.