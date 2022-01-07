Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE LW opened at $67.82 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

