Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

