LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

LNXSF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

