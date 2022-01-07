Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 43.1% in December

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

