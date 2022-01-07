Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SQLV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.76.

Get Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.